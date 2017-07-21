Kangana Ranaut met with an accident on Thursday, July 20, on the sets of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi in Hyderabad. The actress was hit by a sword on her forehead and immediately rushed to the hospital.

Kangana Ranaut's lies exposed: Simran writer Apurva Asrani reveals some shocking details about her

Though a serious injury, Kangana seemed to be happy as she got to experience the life of great warrior Rani Laxmibai that she is portraying in the film. In fact, the Queen actress said that she was excited to see her face covered in blood.

"I am a bit embarrassed to be thrilled to have a battle scar on my face. Also, people from my team have been telling me that it's like that Peshwa teeka that Manikarnika wore. It's a bit dramatic but I am excited that my face was covered in blood and I got a genuine and authentic glimpse of the Queen's life," she told Mid-Day.

The incident took place when Kangana was shooting for an intense sword fighting sequence with her co-star Nihar Pandya. "Kangana had to duck when Nihar (Pandya) attacked her, but the timing went wrong and Nihar's sword hit her forehead instead. It made a deep cut between her eyebrows. The drive to the hospital took a good 30 minutes, but she put up a brave front despite the pain and bleeding. Nihar was apologetic and felt terrible, but Kangana pacified him," a source had told the daily.

The National Award-winning actress, who got 15 stitches, will now flaunt the deep scar in between her eyes in the film. Directed by Krish, Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi will hit the theatres in April next year.