Ace comedian, host and Bollywood actor Maniesh Paul is set to make his debut in Marathi film industry with Vikram Phadnis' debut movie Hrudayantar. Maniesh will be seen in a cameo role and the actor recently shot for his part. Hrudayantar is an emotional drama and features popular Marathi stars Subodh Bhave and Mukta Barve.

Maniesh, who shares a great bond with Phadnis, told DNA: "Vikram narrated the script of Hrudayantar which I found very interesting. He asked me if I'm interested to play a guest appearance in it and I immediately agreed. Vikram is supremely talented and I'm happy to be part of his debut Marathi film. It was an interesting experience to shoot with kids."

Unfortunately, Maniesh will not be seen speaking Marathi in the film as he will be playing himself in the movie. He will be essaying the role of a celebrity guest at the annual sports day of a school. "We have approached Maniesh to play the part because I believe he is very active and popular among the younger generation, especially kids who love him. Having him as the chief guest for sports day made the entire environment and occasion on the set amazing and lively," Vikram said.

Maniesh has anchored several shows and has won millions of hearts with his amazing comic timing. He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Mickey Virus.

The mahurat launch of Hrudayantar, which was held recently, saw the attendance of several A-listed Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Abbas Mustan, Sanjay Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Athiya Shetty, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Malaika Arora and others, Indian Express reported.