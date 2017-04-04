Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai has Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. With three days to go for the release, we give you five solid reasons to watch the Tamil film:

Mani Ratnam

Romance is Mani Ratnam's forte. Like the characters in his movies, the essence and the depth of relationships in his films have evolved over time. The director does not tell you fairy tales rather presents stories close to reality. He brings in unfamiliar situations in a beautiful story and how the strong characters react at given situation makes his films a must watch.

Karthi

Karthi has been taking up either comedy or action-oriented movies of late. Kaatru Veliyidai comes as a fresh breath of air for the actor. His fans will be treated to a romantic fare this time. The icing on the cake is the actor will be seen in a clean-shaven avatar. His moustache-less get up in the movie has struck a chord with the fans.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Female characters in Mani Ratnam's films are not restricted to dancing around the trees with their heroes. Neither are they just good-looking – women portrayed in his movies speak their minds. Be it Divya in Mouna Raagam or Tara in his previous film O Kadhal Kanmani, female leads get substantial roles in his movies. The trailers suggest Kaatru Veliyidai won't be any different.

AR Rahman

AR Rahman's songs have always played a huge role in the success of Mani Ratnam's films. In fact, the Oscar Award winner's compositions have enhanced the overall beauty of Ratnam's movies. In Kaatru Veliyidai too, there are quite a few memorable tracks that the audience are now curious to see on the big screen.

Cinematography

Mani Ratnam has already given a hint to what to expect from Ravi Varman's cinematography in the teaser and two trailers. Now, people cannot wait to see his eye-pleasing visuals with AR Rahman's background score and soulful songs to boot.