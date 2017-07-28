Vijay Sethupathi, who is one of the most successful actors in Kollywood in recent years, has been approached by a leading filmmaker. Well, it is none other than Mani Ratnam, who has offered him to act in his next flick.

Going by the reports, Mani Ratnam and Vijay Sethupathi already had a few rounds of talks and their joining hands together for the first time is likely to be a reality soon. Reports state that the actor's dates are packed for the next 12 months, but he is unwilling to let this opportunity go out of his hands.

Hence, Vijay Sethupathi has agreed to work out his dates in order to be part of Mani Ratnam's film. However, the official confirmation will be only out once the actor signs the flick on the dotted lines.

In the recent years, Mani Ratnam has seen more failures than success. In fact, his Ok Kadhal Kanmani was the only film that lived up to his standards. His previous movie Kaatru Veliyidai, which hit the screens earlier this year, had bombed at the box office.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi is on a dream run with almost all his movies winning critical appreciation as well as commercial success. Seven out of eight of his movies which were released recently were a huge success at the box office, a clear indication of his popularity these days.

His recent movie -- Vikram Vedha -- too has been grandly received by the audience and it is showing all signs of becoming one more hit in his career. The movie, which also has Madhavan, has minted over Rs 19 crore in its first week.