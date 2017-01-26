Mani Ratnam has come up with a surprise treat to Tamil audience on Republic Day, 26 January. The filmmaker has unveiled a teaser of his upcoming movie Kaatru Veliyidai, which stars Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles.

It is a beautiful clip that introduces Aditi Rao Hydari's character to the audience. The teaser does not give away anything about her role, yet leaves a good impact on the viewers. AR Rahman's melodious tune backed by the breath-taking visuals help strike a chord with viewers instantly.

The teaser has been received well by the audience and the clip has reminded many of Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman's cult movie Roja. Below, we have handpicked a few responses posted on Twitter:

Prashanth Rangaswamy: Glimpse of #kaatruveliyidai - Going to be a Visual and Musical treat i guess!

Raj Sangar: Another greatest love story in the making!! Keep rocking Ji @ManiRatnamFC @Karthi_Offl @arrahman @MadrasTalkies_ #kaatruveliyidai

Sethu: #kaatruveliyidai teaser : Yet again for the umpteenth time #ManiRatnam and #ARRahman combo gives us a fresh theme

Krithika Padmanaban: #kaatruveliyidai sneakpeak giving me #Roja feels. ♥ Can't wait for Feb 2.

Saiganesh: Can't wait for the mesmerizing music of @arrahman in #kaatruveliyidai ! Completely addicted to the short and sweet glimpse!

Kaatru Veliyidai has Ravi Varman's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing. Mani Ratnam himself has produced the movie, which has Delhi Ganesh, Vipin Sharma, Harish Raj, Shraddha Srinath and others in key roles. While Sri Thenandal Films has acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights, AP International has bought the overseas rights.

The audio of the movie will be out in February and the movie will see the light of the day in March.