On the occasion of Halloween, the world was in for a shock when it was reported that a rental truck ploughed into eight people on the streets of Manhattan. The Mayor deeming the situation as a "terror attack," people online have been condemning the situation.

While Priyanka Chopra joined the slew of celebrities to mourn the grave incident, it is to her horror that she found out the attacks took place extremely close to her residence in New York.

The actress is currently in the US city to shoot the third season of Quantico. Chopra has been sharing picturesque images from the city with fans. Hours after she wished fans on the occasion of Halloween, she took to Twitter to condemn the attacks and revealed she lived merely five blocks away from where the incident took place.

She realised about the proximity while she was returning home from her shooting schedule. The actress paints a picture for followers to say that there were sirens surrounding at the near distance.

Sharing two tweets, the actress wrote:

Tweet 1: "Nyc.. As resilient as ever. I❤️u. My condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy."

And continued: "This happened 5 blocks from my home,As I drive back home from work,Dreary sirens remind me that this is the state of the world #nyc #peace" in her second tweet.

