BJP leader Jaggesh has condemned the barbarous attack on Mangaluru resident Basheer and asked party activists to fight for justice in a way that is acceptable to the people.

Hours after the murder of RSS and Bajrang Dal activist Deepak Rao, Basheer was attacked at the Kottara Chowk in Mangaluru. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city and fighting for his life. A Kannada TV news channel got access to CCTV footage of the attack on him.

Basheer (45) is seen in the footage closing his shop as he prepares to return home when seven bike-borne people pull him away and attack him with weapons. The video aired by the TV channel shows three people brutally thrashing him.

The attackers ran fled the spot after Basheer fell unconscious. Two ambulence drivers, who were passing the same way, saw him and immediately informed the police. They also rushed him to hospital. His condition is said to be very critical.

After seeing this, Jaggesh -- special invitee to the Executive Committee of the Karnataka BJP -- took to his Twitter page to condemn the attack on Basheer. The actor-turned-politician wrote his views in Kannada and then translated it to English.

"This is not the right way! We need to fight for justice in a way that is accepted by the public! But we can make ourselves bow down our heads in shame by committing such cruel acts! Whatever religion we may belong to, but our feelings are same! We can to punish someone for others mistake! Whoever commits such act, it is condemnable! Our religion gives life to the suffering! Our people have also become demons, by killing someone, [sic]" he wrote.