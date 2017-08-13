A district court in Mangalore has sentenced a man to one-year rigorous imprisonment for posting obscene videos of his former girlfriend on Facebook to take revenge. The sixth additional district and sessions court has also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000.

The accused, who has been identified as 30-year-old Kusumadhar, is also facing blackmailing charges.

According to the local media, the duo had met at a marriage function a few years back. The accused had told the woman he operates a tea stall at Bengaluru airport.

On April 14, 2013, Kusumadhar had gone to meet his girlfriend in Sulya. The man stayed the night saying he did not get a return ticket to Bengaluru. He then raped her and also recorded the act on his cellphone.

A few days later, the victim distanced herself from him after she found out he was working at a hotel at the airport.

However, this angered Kusumadhar and he started blackmailing her. He demanded Rs 5 lakh and when she ignored his threat, he created a fake Facebook account on June 17, 2013, and uploaded the videos.

The relatives of the girl filed a complaint at Subrahmanya police station.

He is booked under section 292 (2A) (Public exhibition of obscene acts) and section 67 (A) (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Indian Penal Code.