Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actress Mandana Karimi, who got married to her beau Gaurav Gupta in January, had a traditional wedding on Sunday, March 5.

Several photos from the big celebration have surfaced online. The bride, Mandana, looked gorgeous in a red lehenga and head jewellery, while the groom donned a white and red sherwani for the wedding ceremony.

The wedding was followed by a lavish reception, which was attended by many Bollywood and television celebrities including Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Ekta Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Bani J, Gauahar Khan. For the reception, the newly-wedding couple sported western wear.

Mandana, and Gaurav, a businessman, dated for a couple of years before they decided to tie the knot. During the actress' stay in the Bigg Boss house, she had also mentioned about Gaurav to her fellow contestants.

After their court marriage in January, Mandana had said that they were planning a big celebration along with their friends. "Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana Gupta," she had tweeted.