Amid the festivities of Onam, the news of the "arrest" of five young Mollywood actors created lot of fuss on social media.

The clip of a newspaper report, carrying the headline "5 young actors arrested" was widely shared on social media. The report carried the photos of actors Siju Wilson, Krishna Sankar, Sharafudheen, Althaf Salim and Shiyas. Some people started flipping through television news channels to check the truth behind the clip.

Soon, it turned out to be a film promotion strategy. It was the poster of Mandakini, an upcoming Malayalam movie which casts a crop of young talents and new faces. People would get an idea of what it is all about only by reading the detailed "report" on the poster.

Directed and scripted by journalist Jenith Kachappilly, the film is touted as a comic thriller. The movie narrates the incidents happening in a span of two hours on a night.

The makers are yet to finalise the heroine and other cast of the film. Rajesh Augustine, who produced the surprise hits Ithihasa and Style bankrolls the project under the banner of ARK Media. The movie is expected to go on floors in November, this year.

Meanwhile, Althaf Salim's directorial debut Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela, starring Nivin Pauly, has won positive response from the audience. It was released on September 1. Despite locking horns with three other Onam releases -- Velipadinte Pusthakam, Adam Joan and Pullikkaran Staraa, the family entertainer is considered the real topper this festival season.

