Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba claims he loves to watch Neymar play and has expressed his desire to play alongside Paris Saint-Germain star "one day".

The France international was re-signed by the Red Devils for a then world-record fee of £89m ($124.5m) from Juventus in 2016. The midfielder who turned 25 earlier this month has not impressed with his display in recent times.

Since United's defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Pogba has struggled with form and fitness. He has lost his place in the starting lineup as Jose Mourinho has fielded Scott McTominay ahead of the ex-Serie A star.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager is planning a clear out after the end of the season, reports the ESPN. Pogba still remains a key part of Mourinho's plan at Old Trafford and will not be sold in the summer.

However, the midfielder has raised a few concerns after admitting they would love to play in the same team as Neymar in the future.

"He is truly the definition of joy on the pitch. I know that in Brazil, football is everything. It's life. Everyone plays football in Brazil," Pogba told TyC Sports.

"When I see him play on the pitch and enjoying himself, with his technique, his agility ... I love to watch him play."

"It's a different style. He has his own style. When you say Neymar anywhere in the world, everyone knows who he is and what he does. For me, it would be a pleasure to play with him one day."

Prior to Pogba's return to United, he was linked with a move to Real Madrid, while PSG were also reportedly interested in his services. The Spanish capital club's manager Zinedine Zidane has publicly discussed why the Champions League winners were unable to challenge the Red Devils for the player's signature.

According to the Spanish publication Don Balon, Real are ready to allow their players join PSG as a part of the deal that could see Neymar move in the opposite direction. The La Liga giants' president Florentino Pérez has identified the Brazil international as a target for the upcoming transfer window.

Neymar arrived at Parc des Princes from Barcelona for a world-record fee of €222m (£200m, $262m) last summer. For the time being, the South American forward's move to Real is unlikely to take place after Zidane put the recent rumors to bed.