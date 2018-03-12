Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has confirmed he will retire after the end of the 2017/18 season.

The 36-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2006. He has been a vital figure on the pitch and has been a key figure in the dressing room for the Red Devils. His current deal with the Premier League giants will run down after this campaign and the United legend will bring an end to his playing career in May.

A statement on United's official website read, "Manchester United captain Michael Carrick has confirmed he is to retire at the end of the season."

On announcing his decision to retire, Carrick said: "I think it's pretty much already been said, to be honest with you."

"There comes a time when, as much as you like or don't like it, your body tells you it's time to stop playing football. That's pretty much where I'm at, which is fine. It's something you have to accept. That's where I'm at."

Carrick's current manager Jose Mourinho has already offered the former England international a position in his backroom staff. However, the midfielder stressed that an opportunity to join the Portuguese tactician's coaching staff is "likely" an option.

"Yes. It's kind of been sorted out. We're still talking about it, to be honest, so there's nothing totally confirmed as yet. But it's looking likely, yes," he explained.

United sealed a 2-1 win over their arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League clash on Saturday. Their latest victory has helped them sit second in the table with 65 points, four points ahead of third place Tottenham.

Mourinho's side are also in the Champions League and the FA Cup and Carrick has vowed to fight for his employers until the end of this season.

"Obviously, I had the problem in the Burton game, when it started during the second half, and then had a few tests after that," the ex-Spurs man said.

"The same problem came back on the Sunday of that week in training, so then I had the procedure the following week, which I went through and now it's totally fine and I'm clear.

"It took a little bit of time to get over but there were some times when, for two or three days, I was thinking 'am I going to carry on playing or not?' or 'is it kind of worth it or not?' but that quickly passed.

"I got back fit and I wanted to finish on my own terms really. At least I could decide and not be forced because of that, so I was determined to get back fit.

"I understood after getting back fit that I wouldn't be playing as many games as perhaps I might have done, but that's something that I understood. I've just been training hard and trying to keep fit and have managed to play a few games so far and we'll see what happens towards the end of the season."