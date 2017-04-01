Jose Mourinho is facing an injury crisis as Manchester United move into a crucial month in their season. The Red Devils host West Brom on Saturday, in need of a victory to stay in the race for a top four place in the English Premier League.

Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are out "long-term" according to Mourinho, after the two defenders broke down while on international duty with England due to toe and knee injuries respectively.

"They are long-term injuries," Mourinho said of Smalling and Jones, his two central defenders. "The important ones are the ones who are ready to play. That's the way we have to think, we cannot be here crying or speaking about the players that are not available to play."

However, there are quite a few players who aren't available, apart from Jones and Smalling.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera are suspended, while Paul Pogba will also miss the match with a hamstring strain.

Another big blow for Manchester United came when Juan Mata underwent surgery for a groin injury, which is likely to rule him out for the remainder of the season.

"You know about Zlatan and Herrera, they are suspended," Mourinho added. "You know that Herrera has two matches banned for that episode against Chelsea. You know what happened in the English national team with Smalling and Jones. You know that we have also Pogba injured.

"But I repeat they're not important.

"The important players are the ones that are ready to play, and the ones I trust, and the ones who are going to give everything to try to keep us in the fight for the top four," Mourinho added.

One of those important players could be Wayne Rooney, who has been passed fit.

Tony Pulis will take a late call on the winger Matt Phillips, who has missed the last four matches with a calf injury. Nacer Chadli is a doubtful starter with a shoulder problem, while Salomon Rondon could miss out as well.