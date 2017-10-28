Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur in what is expected to be a mouth-watering Premier League 2017/18 clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 28.

Jose Mourinho's men suffered a shock 1-2 defeat on their trip to Huddersfield Town last week. Two first half goals from Terriers made sure the Red Devils were handed their first setback of the ongoing season, in which they have been impressive.

However, United recovered from their defeat by outclassing Swansea City 2-0 on the road in the League Cup encounter on Wednesday, October 25.

Sitting at the second spot on the league table, five points adrift leaders Manchester City, United will be hoping to cut down the lead at the top. The hosts' chances are looking strong as Tottenham will be without league top-scorer (8) Harry Kane, who has been ruled out of Saturday's clash due to a hamstring injury.

Notably, Kane played a key role in Spurs crushing Liverpool 4-1 last week at home. However, the England international came off towards the end of the match. Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that the 24-year-old's chances of making a comeback in time for Saturday's big clash are impossible.

Tottenham's confidence further dampened when they were knocked out of the EFL Cup by West Ham United at home on Thursday, October 26. The third-placed league team, who are tied on points with United, have to buckle up as they have a good opportunity to prove their title credentials early in the season.

On the other hand, United will be boosted by the return of defender Phil Jones, who wobbled off in the first half of United's defeat to Huddersfield Town. Eric Bailey, who has not been in action since the international break, is also expected to make a return for the upcoming clash.

Jose Mourinho has been happy to see his men play it safe and settle for draws against top teams early in the season. However, the Portuguese tactician might be tempted to employ attacking tactics in the absence of Tottenham star Kane on Saturday.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

Manchester United will face Tottenham at Old Trafford from 11:30am GMT, 5pm IST

Live streaming and TV coverage