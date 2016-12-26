Manchester United have finally found their mojo this season and Jose Mourinho will want his team to stay in that rhythm when they play Sunderland at Old Trafford. If Manchester United manage to pick up the three points from this Boxing Day match, they will make it four Premier League wins on the bounce and five straight in all competitions.

That is just the kind of momentum Mourinho has been searching all season with his new team and considering Sunderland's struggles this year, Manchester United will be expected to leave their home ground with a win.

As long as the likes of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the rest of the Manchester United stars play to their potential, no matter how well Sunderland perform, the three points should be the home team's – something the former Man Utd and current Sunderland manager David Moyes is aware of.

"I'm looking forward to it, going back there," Moyes said. "It's a great place to be a manager and a great privilege to have managed that football club.

"We're in a better position; we've got ourselves back in it and won some games. We're back in there fighting and we've got to keep doing that. It's a difficult Christmas period. We go there knowing Manchester United are finding some form – we have to try to stop them."

The Sunderland players will certainly be extra motivated, knowing how important this game is for their manager and having picked up a much-needed 1-0 win over Watford the last time out – having lost their previous two – they will have some sort of confidence to take into this match.

If confidence alone will be enough, though, will be seen on Monday. "We have to use everything we have got," Moyes added. "We got a really good reaction from the players and more importantly it was a reaction that shows we are going to try and fight our way out of it.

"We didn't play particularly well but we did enough to get a result and for us at the moment that's what really matters. We are now competing and we have got ourselves a few victories. It won't be enough to keep us up at the moment but we have got to keep ploughing away at it.

"We have got four wins and we have got to keep picking points up as we go along and the next game against Manchester United is a tough one."

Where to Watch Live

Manchester United vs Sunderland is set to begin at 8.30pm IST (3pm GMT, 10am ET). Live Streaming and TV information is below.

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: No live coverage.

USA: TV: Telemundo and NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Canada: TV: TSN. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Online.

Malaysia: TV: Astro SuperSport 3.

Singapore: TV: Eleven Plus.

China: TV: PPTV, QQ Sports, LeTV.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.