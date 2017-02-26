There cannot be any room for errors in the EFL Cup final as Manchester United take on Southampton for the first silverware of the season at Wembley on Sunday, February 26. Both the managers, Jose Mourinho and Claude Puel, will be keen to get the best out of their teams in the final, for which they need to pick their best possible starting XI.

Manchester United do not have many problems as most of their star players are available for the EFL Cup final. However, they are set to miss the services of Henrikh Mkhitarayan due to hamstring injury, and Phil Jones' participation in the title-decider is yet unknown as the decision to play him or not will only be made a few hours before the final.

Jones has a foot problem, but if the player can prove his match fitness, he could play an integral role at the heart of the United's defence in the EFL Cup final.

However, it remains to be seen if the United start with their talismanic forward Wayne Rooney, who did not feature for them in their Europa League clash against St. Etienne. It could be a straight fight between Rooney and Anthony Martial for a place in the starting XI, and the Englisman's experience could help him stay ahead in the race.

Southampton are missing several players like Virgil Van Dijk, Matt Targett, Charlie Austin and Jason McCarthy who all have long-term injuries, but that does not mean they are going to be a weak side.

One could also see Martin Caceres, who joined only last week, could make his Southampton debut in the all-important EFL Cup final. He could form a central defensive partnership alongside Maya Yoshida, and the former Barcelona player can bring in the much-needed experienced at the back for the Saints.

The attacking duo of Manolo Gabbiadini and Nathan Redmond will start against the Red Devils, and Southampton's manager Puel will pin his hopes on the Italian for goals in the EFL Cup final.

Expected starting XI

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Herrera, Carrick Pogba; Mata, Rooney Ibrahimovic

Southampton: Forster; Soares, Caceres, Yoshida, Bertrand; Davis, Romeo; Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond; Gabbiadini