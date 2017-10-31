Jose Mourinho's Manchester United take on the Portuguese tactician's former club SL Benfica in Matchday 4 of Champions League 2017/18 on Tuesday, October 31 at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in with a chance to seal a last-16 spot for the first time since 2013/14 as they sit on top of Group A table with three wins from as many matches.

United have a three-point cushion over second-placed FC Basel, who take on CSKA Moskva at home on Tuesday.

Sealing the Round of 16 spot early will be a big relief to United, who are desperate to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City, who are five points ahead - at 28 - over their crosstown rivals.

Meanwhile, United are heading into the home game on Tuesday on the back of a hard-fought win over Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's (October 28) league match at Old Trafford. The hosts will also be confident of facing the Portuguese side, whom they beat in the reverse fixture earlier this month.

Marcus Rashford netted the only goal of the match after Benfica's 18-year-old goalkeeper Mile Svilar made a costly error. The hosts though will be looking to be more aggressive on Tuesday and the onus to get the goals will be on Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, who has been the go-to-man for Mourinho this season.

Manchester United were boosted by the returns of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones during the league clash against Tottenham. Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof is expected to start against his former club on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Rui Vitoria's side desperately need three points on Tuesday to stay in contention for a top-two finish as they have not opened their account in the competition so far.

There will be pressure on Benfica backline, which has leaked eight goals so far in the ongoing tournament. The spotlight will be on young custodian Svilar, who is expected to retain his place in the side.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The Group A clash between United and Benfica will start at 1:15am IST, 7:45pm GMT.