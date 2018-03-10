Manchester United host Liverpool in one of the most-anticipated Premier League 2017/18 in recent times at the Old Trafford on Saturday, March 10.

The tie holds a lot of significance as second-placed United are just two points clear of third-placed Liverpool, who have 60 points from 29 matches.

Jose Mourinho's side are heading into the match after coming back from behind to beat Crystal Palace on the road on Monday, March 5. The Red Devils had also piped defending champions Chelsea 2-1 at home on February 25.

Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini has completely recovered following his knee surgery and will be in contention to start for the hosts for the first time since January 2017. While Eric Bailly has been declared fully fit, United will miss Anthony Martial, who was also out of action in their win over Palace.

United sealed a goalless draw during their visit to Anfield in October 2017. Another draw will help Mourinho's side consolidate their second spot but Liverpool, with their attacking firepower, will be looking to test their opposition.

Advantage Liverpool?

Liverpool have been quite ruthless in the recent past, overpowering teams of the likes of Southampton and FC Porto.

United's defense will certainly be tested as the Reds' trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have combined well and shared the onus of getting the job done since the departure of Phillipe Coutinho in January.

Juergen Klopp's men have been unbeaten in their last seven matches, across all competitions. The Merseyside club will definitely look to improve their recent head-to-head record as United have won 10 of their last 13 meetings.

Possible playing XIs

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Young; McTominay, Matic, Pogba; Mata, Lukaku, Sanchez

Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Can; Salah, Firmino, Mane

When is the match and how to watch it live

The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool will start at 12:30 pm GMT, 6 pm IST.

Live stream and TV listings

India: TV - Star Sports Select 1/HD, Live streaming - Hotstar

US: TV - NBCSN; Live stream - NBC Sports Live, fuboTV

UK: TV - Sky Sports Main Event; Live stream: Sky Go