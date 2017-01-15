Hold on to your seats! Whatever the score be from this sizzler of a mouthwatering encounter, football fans definitely won't remain disappointed. Manchester United and Liverpool renew their rivalry on Sunday in the Premier League.

One of the hot football rivalries in English football pits the two heavyweights again. At the moment, only two positions separate the teams in the table.

While Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool stay in the fourth position with 44 points achieved, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are sixth in the table with 39 points. Both sides are undefeated in their last five Premier League encounters and these two also have the best of football managers in recent years, at helm.

Expect a sensational on-the field battle, a battle between the two experienced tacticians in the sidelines. and also, the obvious fan rivalry in the stands.

In case you didn't know: Liverpool and Manchester United are clashing for the 50th time in the Premier League.

Head to head record: Man Utd - 27 wins

Liverpool - 13 wins

Draw - 9 times

Team news

Manchester United: The most worrying news remains the availability of Red Devils' superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. As per Mourinho, the lanky hotshot has to undergo some fitness tests to determine if he is absolutely ready to play a part. Zlatan missed the EFL Cup semifinal match in the midweek against Hull City due to illness.

Defender Eric Bailly will not be playing a part as he is currently featuring at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2017). In his absence, Marcos Rojo could be making an appearance.

Liverpool: Good news for the Reds is the possible appearance of Philippe Coutinho in this crucial match. The Brazilian hotshot last made a Premier League appearance in November and missed the matches thereafter owing to an ankle injury.

Sadio Mane is unavailable as he is currently featuring at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2017), while midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Joel Matip could be set for returns.

Schedule

Date: January 15

Time: 9:30 pm IST (4 pm GMT)

Venue: Old Trafford

Where to watch live

India: TV - Star Sports Select HD 1.

UK: TV - NOW TV UK, Sky Sports 1/HD UK. Live streaming - Sky Go.

USA: TV - NBC Sports Network. Live streaming - NBC Live.

Radio commentary - TalkSport, BBC Radio 5 Live.

Live streaming (subscription based) - MUTV.

Live score - EPL twitter, Man Utd twitter.