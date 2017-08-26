Manchester United have looked imperious in the new season so far, with goals coming aplenty and that defence working like a Jose Mourinho defence always does. Leicester City are the team next up on United's "let's coast past them," list, with the team from Old Trafford keen to maintain their perfect record in the English Premier League.

United started off the new season with a comprehensive 4-0 win over West Ham, with Romelu Lukaku getting his Premier League debut for his new club off with a brace.

Lukaku then added another to his name in another 4-0 win, this time over Swansea, with Manchester United steamrolling Paul Clement's side with a blitz in the second half.

With the arrivals of Nemanja Matic and Lukaku, Manchester United seem to have much better balance and potency, and coupled with a strong defence that is the hallmark of all Mourinho sides, this team do look the business this season.

However, just how well-oiled a machine Manchester United are will be known when they play Leicester, considering West Ham and Swansea are not exactly the scariest of opposition.

If Manchester United are able to ease past Leicester just as well as they did their previous two opponents, then talk of a serious title challenge will carry some weight.

Leicester started their season with a crazy 4-3 defeat to Arsenal, before picking up their first win in the Premier League by seeing off the challenge of Brighton.

The strikers Shinji Okazaki and Jamie Vardy have looked in good form, while there is a lot more solidity to this lineup than last season, when Leicester were all over the place in their title-defending campaign.

Solidity alone will not do though against this Manchester United side. Leicester need to bring those ruthless counter-attacking powers to the fore again, while staying strong at the back for the entire 90 minutes, if they are to stand a chance of coming away with something from Old Trafford.

"Everyone knows at the moment that Manchester United are flying," Leicester City right-back and former United man Danny Simpson said. "They've started the season by scoring goals and keeping clean sheets.

"Everything about them at the minute is positive and it's tough to go to Old Trafford, no matter what team has been playing there the last few years. It'll be a tough test, but it's one that we're up for.

"Everyone knows it's tough but at the same time, I'm certain we can learn from our concentration in the Arsenal game and take that into the game at Old Trafford."

