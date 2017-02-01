The midweek action of English Premier League continues later today as Manchester United take on Hull City again in the span of 6 days. Jose Mourinho's men will be determined to make amends after they suffered a shock defeat from Marco Silva's new look Hull City in the last outing.

Also read: Premier League results

Manchester United will be eager to bag all three points as a win here could put them in contention for the top four rung. United struggled in their last Premier League match as they relied on a late goal from Wayne Rooney to salvage a point. Home advantage notwithstanding, the Red Devils will have to sweat a bucket to come on top as Hull City have shown signs of improvement under Marco Silva.

Manchester United have no major injuries or suspensions leading to this match. Mourinho also confirmed that Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly is fit enough to play.

BBc.com quoted the Manchester United manager as saying, "The last time we played them, even a defeat would have been a good result. Even to lose the match by one goal difference would give us a final. And tomorrow only three points is a good result for us so if we don't win it's really bad because we need to win matches. That's a big difference; we need to win the match."

Despite sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table, Hull City have shown a lot of improvement since Marco Silva took over and after a busy night on transfer deadline day, Silva will be counting on his new recruits to beat United at Old Trafford and avoid relegation.

Hull City made a lot of signings on deadline day and secured Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan and Lazar Markovic from Liverpool. The duo is poised to start for Hull City later today.

Hull City have had a number of injury problems through the season. Defender Curtis Davis will miss the match due to a hamstring injury. Alex Bruce, new signing Markus Henriksen, Will Keane, Ryan Mason and Moses Odubajo are all out.

Ahmed Elmohamady is still away on AFCON duty and will not be back until February 6.

Meanwhile, Hull City manager Marco Silva was really happy with the signing of Andrea Ranocchia.

"Andrea is a good signing for us and he plays in a position that we needed to add to. We are happy with Michael Dawson, Harry Maguire and Curtis Davies but in these last games they do a lot to help the team. With the injury to Curtis now, we needed to bring in one more player. He has the quality to help improve our squad. He has played for a lot of years with Inter Milan and he is an international player for Italy. He is experienced also" the Hull City manager was quoted as saying.

Where to watch

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City is set to start at 8:00pm GMT (1:30am IST, 3:00am EST)

TV and Live streaming information

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar

UK: TV: No coverage. Radio: talkSPORT

US: TV: NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Sport Online.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Africa: TV: SuperSport 5 Africa. Live Streaming: SuperSport live video.

International Live Streaming: MUTV (Subscription needed)