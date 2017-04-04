Manchester United will host Everton on Tuesday by welcoming Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to their lineup, as the battle for a top four place in the English Premier League continues.

Ibrahimovic missed Manchester United's last three domestic games, after the Swedish striker was suspended for elbowing Tyrone Mings in a heated Premier League clash with Bournemouth last month.

United have found it difficult at times to find their goalscoring mojo in Ibrahimovic's absence, with the club failing to score in their last game, when they played West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday.

So, the return of their top scorer will be welcomed as Manchester United look to keep the pressure on Liverpool, Manchester City , Arsenal and Tottenham in the battle for a top four place.

Also returning to the lineup will be midfielder Ander Herrera, another player who completed his suspension, following a red card against Chelsea.

While Ibrahimovic and Herrera will be a big boost to the matchday squad, Paul Pogba remains a doubt. Pogba missed the game against West Brom with a hamstring strain, but the midfielder took part in some light training after the goalless draw.

Wayne Rooney did not start the match against the Baggies, so there is a decent chance of the club captain being named in the starting lineup against his former club, a club he has been heavily linked with for next season.

Juan Mata, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are long-term injury absences.

"I don't know about Pogba," Mourinho said. "I think Mata is out for a long time, Jones and Smalling for a long time, but I cannot say on Pogba.

"I cannot say he is ready for Tuesday because I don't know. I don't think he is such a long-term injury like the others."

No return to former club

Morgan Schneiderlin, the midfielder who moved from Manchester United to Everton in January, will not be available to play against his former club, with this game coming too soon for the Frenchman, who is suffering from a calf injury.

Aaron Lennon, the veteran winger, will also miss out, while James McCarthy, Seamus Coleman, Yannick Bolasie and Ramiro Funes Mori stay on the treatment table.

"We will have the same players available as last weekend," Everton manager Ronald Koeman, whose side were disappointing against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, said. "Morgan is doing really well. I think he can be available for the weekend, but not for (the Manchester United game)."

Expected starting XI:

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Young; Carrick, Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Rooney, Martial; Ibrahimovic.

Everton: Robles; Holgate, Jagielka, Williams, Baines; Barry, Gueye, Davies; Mirallas, Lukaku, Barkley.