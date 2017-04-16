Despite being on quite an impressive unbeaten run, Manchester United will have a really hard time when they host an in-form Chelsea team at Old Trafford in the second Premier League match of today. Despite being a game down to fourth place Liverpool, Jose Mourinho and his men are in desperate need of the three points if they want to finish in the top four.

The last time the two teams met in the Premier League, Chelsea completely destroyed Manchester United as they won 4-0. This time things will be a little different and Mourinho and his men will be looking to exact revenge on Antonio Conte and perhaps put a slight dent in their chances of winning the title this season.

Also read: Real Madrid to bid £100 million for Chelsea's Eden Hazard

The Red devils go into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Anderlecht in the Europa League. And while their unbeaten run is really impressive, they have drawn three of their last five matches and that's one of the main reasons they are still out of the top four this season.

Another cause for concern for Manchester United and Mourinho is that they are without a win in eight Premier League games against Chelsea which is their longest ever winless streak against a single opponent in the competition.

David de Gea is set to return as the goalkeeper for Manchester United after he missed the trip to Sunderland with a minor injury and was an unused substitute in the midweek trip to Anderlecht. Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young did train before the match and will be hoping to be fit but Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Juan Mata still remain injured.

Manchester United have lost twice to Chelsea already this season, once in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup, and Paul Pogba does not want that to happen for the third time.

"We don't want that to happen a third time. We want to win. Obviously they are ahead of us, they're playing for the title, and for them it's important to win this game. For us as well, because we're playing for the top four, so it's going to be a game that's really important for each team. We have to be focused and get ready and show them revenge, its revenge for us. So, let's be positive about it and hopefully go and win this game," MUTV quoted Pogba as saying.

Chelsea need to pick up the three points here today against Manchester United to maintain their seven-point gap against second-place Tottenham. Chelsea won their last two matches in the Premier League against Bournemouth and a hard fought 2-1 victory against Manchester City and a win today will all but guarantee them the title.

They do not have any other tough match coming up in the Premier League, with an away game at Everton the only real match that can cause them any trouble. The Blues have been in exceptional form under their new Italian coach and are looking to achieve a league double against Manchester United for the first time since the 2009/10 season when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge.

Chelsea starting eleven especially their full backs Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have played a really important role for Chelsea this season and his absence was felt in their rare defeat against Crystal Palace. However, the Nigerian returned from a toe injury against Bournemouth and Chelsea have no injuries and suspensions and Conte could name an unchanged side today.

Ahead of his match against Manchester United, Conte spoke about Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante saying that they deserve their PFA Players' Player of the Year nominations but also said that every player deserves the credit for their form this season.

"I think all my players are performing very well and this is the reason we are on top of the table. I'm pleased for them for this nomination, but I'm pleased for all my players because they are doing a good job," Chelsea's official website quoted Conte as saying.

"Both players are having a good season. You are seeing N'Golo performing and Hazard performing and I am very pleased for this because my task and the task of all my staff is to put every single player in the best situation – technically, physically, mentally – to give the best of himself, and I think we are doing a great job with my players.

"During the game you can see their commitment and I think it is great with the ball, without the ball. I think all my players are performing very well and this is the reason we are on top of the table. I'm pleased for them for this nomination, but I'm pleased for all my players because they are doing a good job."

Where to watch

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea is set to start at 4:00 pm local time, 8:30 pm IST, 11:00 am EST.

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Star Sports select HD 1. Live Streaming: Hotstar

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1/HD. Live streaming: Sky Go

USA: TV: NBCSN, Telemundo. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live

Africa: TV: Super Sport 3. Live streaming: Super Sport live

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect