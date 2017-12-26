Manchester United lie on second place in the Premier League, but results have not gone their way in the last few matches in all competitions. They were knocked out of the League Cup by Bristol and conceded a late goal to just pick one point against Leicester in their last game, and United cannot afford to be complacent anymore, especially when they are up against a confident side like Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

United manager Jose Mourinho might not be able to play with their strongest team against Burnley with players such as Chris Smalling injured in the last game. Eric Baily is not available while Marouane Fellani's participation is also less likely.

Irrespective of the players, who represented United at home, they will have to play some good football to collect three points. They have some strong players in the form of Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, who all have goals in them.

On paper, United have a solid team, and should be considered as favourites, but Mourinho is aware of Burnley's season, which has been phenomenal so far. He considered Burnley, who are in seventh place, to be a difficult opponent.

"If the objective (of Burnley) is to finish top ten, they will do it. If the objective is to fight for European positions, they are there so they have the right to fight, so it'll be a difficult opponent. If you compare what they are doing with the initial objectives, it's a very good season," Sky Sports quoted Mourinho as saying.

Burnley might head into this match with a 0-3 loss against Spurs, but they should take inspiration from their record against some big teams this season. They defeated Chelsea and also managed to take a point from Liverpool.

Burnley have already exceeded expectations, but it is the matches against such opponents, which will test Sean Dyche's men. Defensively, they are a good team and takes some doing to get past their defenders, but the visitors will need to take their chance on the counter as United will enjoy more possession.

Manchester United are favourites, but Burnley, with a win, could spoil United's Christmas.

When does the match start and how to watch it LIVE

Manchester United vs Burnley will begin at 4 pm local time, 8:30 pm IST

Live streaming and TV coverage

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: No coverage

USA: TV: NBC Sports. Live Streaming: NBCSN Live.

Australia: TV: Optus Sports. Live Streaming: Optus Sport.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect