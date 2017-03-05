Premier League referee Kevin Friend was in the thick of things when Manchester United played hosts to Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday. The match ended 1-1, but there were plenty of controversial decisions by the referee, who was trolled heavily on Twitter by football fans.

Most of his errors came in the first half, and most surprising one was when he showed the second yellow card to Andrew Surman, but the red was not shown to the Bournemouth. How can you forget such things?

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was aware of all the happenings, and his presence of mind took lead, and the Swede informed Friend that it was Surman's second booking. After realising the mistake, the South African was given the marching orders. In all this, one was not sure as to whether Surman deserved the second yellow as well.

And also one cannot really fathom how on earth were Tyrone Mings and Zlatan on the pitch for their actions. Mings stamped the Manchester United striker on the head when Zlatan was on the floor. Ibrahimovic was clearly frustrated with what had just happened, and looked angry and elbowed Mings during a corner, which deserved a straight red.

That was not the end of Friend's chaotic performance with the whistle as he gave a controversial penalty, but Ibrahimovic could not convert that spot-kick.

Some Twitteratis considered Friend's performance during the Premier League match must have been one of the worst refereeing they have seen in world football.

