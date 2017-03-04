Can the Bournemouth even try and stop the Zlatan Ibrahimovic juggernaut? That is the first question we ask as we head into Saturday's Premier League encounter between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at the Old Trafford.

The match week 27 of the Premier League (EPL) 2016-17 is here and Man Utd are still in the sixth position -- in all likelihood, if this is how it remains until the end, Jose Mourinho's side are missing UEFA Champions League football for yet another season.

Nevertheless, the pursuit for the top four position continues for the Red Devils and although they are favourites for Saturday's match, getting in the top four won't come very easy for United, just yet.

Catch all the team news ahead of the match here.

Before we say anything further, let us remind you that the Cherries recorded an unexpected victory over the Red Devils in the Premier League -- their only other win over Man Utd after Bournemouth's win during the 1984 FA Cup.

Having said that, United's current undefeated run from 16 matches in the Premier League is way too impressive and it is really hard for the other clubs to stop the run.

Bournemouth are currently 14th in the English league, with 26 points from 26 matches.

Match schedule

Date: March 4

Time: 12:30 pm GMT (6 pm IST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to watch live

India: TV - Star Sports Select HD 2. Live streaming - unavailable.

UK: TV - Sky Sports 1/HD, Now TV. Live streaming - Sky Go, MUTV (subscription needed).

USA: TV - NBC Sports Network, fubo TV. Live streaming - NBC Live.

Radio commentary - TalkSport, BBC Radio 5 Live.

Live score - EPL twitter.