Manchester United somehow won against West Brom in the Premier League last Sunday but the midweek results in the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) has left Jose Mourinho's side battered and bruised, internally and externally.

No one could have fathomed the Red Devils losing 1-2 to Bristol City and in the process, making the League Cup 2017-18 exit.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was one of the star players under Mourinho at the start of the season as the Red Devils recorded a flurry of 4-0 wins, is no doubt heading out of the club. His recent disappearances from key games and the fact that he is not even featuring in the bench, says a lot.

Also, Marouane Fellaini looks likely to be heading out of Old Trafford.

Reinforcements are needed, fast and soon, if the Red Devils, need to catch up (at least try) with Manchester City in the EPL table. With the January transfer window starting in just over a week's time, Mourinho and the Manchester United scouts are working day in and out to zero in on key players.

Here's a look:

Mesut Ozil - The Arsenal star continues to be linked with a sensational move to the Red Devils. Remember, it was in 2013 that the Gunners made the jaw-dropping swoop of the German magician for an amount close to the region of €50 million, and Arsene Wenger earned plenty of plaudits from the fans.

With Mourinho looking for a 'magician' in the January transfer window, we may be in for interesting times.

Christian Pulisic - The Borussia Dortmund wonder-kid from the United States of America is also on the radar of Manchester United. The 19-year-old winger, who has knack of scoring goals and notching up assists, became the USA soccer team's youngest ever player of the year in 2016.

Nadiem Amiri - The highly-rated Hoffenheim midfielder Nadiem Amiri has turned out to be another sensational Manchester United transfer target. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has a market value of £20million and the Red Devils are looking to triggering that buyout clause in the January 2018 transfer window, as per several reports.

Bryan Cristante - The Red Devils are plotting a sensational £31million bid for Bryan Cristante, a Benfica midfielder who is on loan at Serie A side Atalanta BC. The 22-year-old made his club career debut in the Serie A in 2013, when he came on for the veteran attacking midfielder Kaka, at AC Milan.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 22, could be roped in by the Premier League giants for a record £95 million.

Reports have claimed that Mourinho had previously sent scouts to follow the highly-rated Serbian star and the scout reports have managed to impress the former Real Madrid boss. While the arrival of Mesut Ozil to Old Trafford is heavily rumoured this January, the recent reports surrounding Savic has turned out to be pretty sensational.