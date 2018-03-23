Manchester United have confirmed they have terminated striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with immediate effect on Thursday, March 22.

The 36-year-old arrived at Old Trafford as a free agent in the summer of 2016. In his debut season in England, the former Swedish international netted 28 goals in all competitions, including a winner in the Community Shield win over Leicester City and a brace in the EFL Cup final victory against Southampton.

Ibrahimovic suffered a knee injury in April 2017, which forced him the 20-time English champions to release him in the same summer. Last August, Jose Mourinho's side decided to hand him a one-year deal.

The ex-Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain frontman returned from injury in November. However, the striker failed to replicate last season's form and made only two starts for United this season.

Lack of form and fitness forced the Old Trafford club to let him leave three months before his contract was initially set to expire.

A statement on United's official website read, "Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with immediate effect."

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future," it added.

Ibrahimovic also took on social media platform to confirm that he has left the Premier League giants.

"Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United. Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history. #foreverred," Ibrahimovic posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic is set to complete a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) LA Galaxy, reports ESPN. The tall striker is reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles outfit and the deal is set to be made official in the coming days.

Mourinho signed his former player Romelu Lukaku from Everton last summer. The Belgium international has been leading United's attack this term and has already scored 26 goals in all competitions.