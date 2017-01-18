Manchester United outcast Memphis Depay looks set to leave Old Trafford in the coming days after French side Lyon submitted an improved offer for the Dutch winger after their initial bid of £13 million was rejected by Manchester United.

Memphis is said to have agreed on personal terms with Lyon, and now the two teams have to settle on a transfer fee, with the move expected to be completed within the next 48 hours.

Lyon boss Bruno Genesio confirmed at the start of the month that his side was after Memphis, making him a top priority in the January transfer window.

Memphis Depay had been tipped for greatness when he joined Manchester United in 2015 for £25 million from PSV but he has failed to live up to his reputation so far. He scored seven goals from 45 appearances during his first campaign with Manchester United but fell down the pecking order since Jose Mourinho took over.

This season Memphis has played just 20 minutes of Premier League football, with his only start of the season coming in their EFL Cup win against Northampton.

Amid talks about Memphis leaving the club, Jose Mourinho said that he would be sad to see him leave the club, but adds that he cannot stop him from leaving as he is not getting any playing time under him.

"From a human point of view, I cannot stop him from leaving when he is not playing under me. If he is staying, I would be more than happy because he is a fantastic guy and a very good player," Mourinho was quoted as saying by The Daily Star. "I feel so sorry that I am not giving him opportunities to play. A player of his age needs to be playing matches. If he leaves, we wish him all the best for the future because he is a fantastic kid," the Manchester United manager added.