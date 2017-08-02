It has been a successful pre-season campaign for Manchester United so far as they conclude their tour 2017 on Wednesday, August 2, with a match against Italian side Sampdoria in Dublin.

Jose Mourinho's side have won five matches out of six this summer and have also announced three signings in Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic. Needs to be seen how their performances actually reflect in the main season, scheduled for an August 11 start.

United open their campaign in the Premier League 2017-18 season on August 13 at home against West Ham. The UEFA Super Cup clash against Real Madrid, meanwhile, is scheduled for August 8.

Team news

New boy Nemanja Matic is eligible to play after successfully completing his transfer to Manchester United from Chelsea, but it needs to be seen if Mourinho is keen on fielding him at some point of the match against Sampdoria.

The Portuguese coach has a fit squad at his disposal, except for the likes of Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young, who are sidelined for long.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, meanwhile, is set to feature against his former club Sampdoria on Wednesday.

MU Tour 2017 results so far

Manchester United 5-2 LA Galaxy

Manchester United 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City

Manchester United 1-1 Real Madrid (United win 2-1 on penalties)

Manchester United 0-1 FC Barcelona

Manchester United 3-0 Valerenga

Top scorers: Romelu Lukaku (3 goals), Marcus Rashford (3 goals), Marouane Fellaini (2 goals), Mkhitaryan (2 goals)

United vs Sampdoria: Expected starting XI

Man Utd: Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Darmian; Carrick, Matic; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku (4-3-2-1)

United vs Sampdoria: Match schedule

Date: August 2

August 2 Time: 7:45 pm BST (12:15 am IST - Wednesday)

7:45 pm BST (12:15 am IST - Wednesday) Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Where to watch live

INDIA: TV - Sony Ten 2/HD. Live stream - Sony Six

UK: TV - No broadcast.

Live streaming: MUTV

Live score: Twitter