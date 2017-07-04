How does Manchester United get back their reputation and rich tradition? Simple, by winning more trophies and grooming the youngsters for tomorrow. While Jose Mourinho's side will be targeting a plethora of titles this 2017-18 season, the club is also steadily securing their future.

Manchester United releases their home kit for the season!

The list of trophies Manchester United can win in 2017-18: UEFA Super Cup, English Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League.

As many as five trophies are up for grabs. To secure them, you need to build a solid team and also give oodles of youngsters the right grooming and exposure so that they get their much-needed launchpad and help the club continue getting more glory in the future.

Just a few weeks after the signing of defender Victor Lindelof and a key acquisition in chief scout Javier Ribalta, the Red Devils have confirmed the signing of a plethora of academy players this summers...

...which includes a Chelsea wonder kid in Dishon Bernard. The 16-year-old defender is one of the most highly-rated stars of the future, as per local reports.

Here is the full list of Manchester United academy players 2017

Goalkeepers: Jacob Carney, James Thompson, Alex Fojticek.

Defenders: Dishon Bernard, Ethan Laird, Brandon Williams, Lee O'Connor, Harry Spratt, Jake Barrett, Luca Ercolani, Max Dunne.

Midfielders: Ethan Galbraith, James Garner, Dylan Levitt, Dion McGhee, Aidan Barlow.

Forwards: D'Mani Bughail-Mellor, George Tanner, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, Nishan Burkart.

Coach: Kieran McKenna.