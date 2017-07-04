Seven greatest Premier League bargain buys Close

How does Manchester United get back their reputation and rich tradition? Simple, by winning more trophies and grooming the youngsters for tomorrow. While Jose Mourinho's side will be targeting a plethora of titles this 2017-18 season, the club is also steadily securing their future. 

The list of trophies Manchester United can win in 2017-18: UEFA Super Cup, English Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League. 

As many as five trophies are up for grabs. To secure them, you need to build a solid team and also give oodles of youngsters the right grooming and exposure so that they get their much-needed launchpad and help the club continue getting more glory in the future.

Just a few weeks after the signing of defender Victor Lindelof and a key acquisition in chief scout Javier Ribalta, the Red Devils have confirmed the signing of a plethora of academy players this summers...

...which includes a Chelsea wonder kid in Dishon Bernard. The 16-year-old defender is one of the most highly-rated stars of the future, as per local reports.

Here is the full list of Manchester United academy players 2017

Goalkeepers: Jacob Carney, James Thompson, Alex Fojticek.

Defenders: Dishon Bernard, Ethan Laird, Brandon Williams, Lee O'Connor, Harry Spratt, Jake Barrett, Luca Ercolani, Max Dunne.

Midfielders: Ethan Galbraith, James Garner, Dylan Levitt, Dion McGhee, Aidan Barlow.

Forwards: D'Mani Bughail-Mellor, George Tanner, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, Nishan Burkart.

Coach: Kieran McKenna.