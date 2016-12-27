Henrikh Mkhitaryan was one of the key signings for Jose Mourinho in the summer, but the player did not get off to a great start in Manchester United shirt in the Premier League.

Gradually, he is getting into the Premier League groove, and the Armenian proved his class with an outrageous 12-yard backheel volley against Sunderland on Monday. The final score read 3-1 in favour of Manchester United.

It was a goal of the highest order from the former Borussia Dortmund man, who came in as a second-half substitute. The player looked sharp as soon as he touched the grass on the field as Mkhitaryan came close to scoring in the 63rd minute.

But, Mkhitaryan did have a moment of his own in the 86th minute when he scored the wonderful goal, which could be the goal of the season. The Armenian might have been in an offside position, nevertheless, his backheel, after the ball from the right to Mkhitaryan, was magic.

Mkhitaryan explained the goal, and he was also aware of the offside position. The second half sub said that was the best goal he ever scored.

"That was the best goal I've ever scored. I was very excited. The first thing I did was look at the assistant and I saw it was not ruled as offside so I just started to celebrate," the Armenian told MUTV.

"I was expecting the ball to be in front of me and then I realised I was in front of it. As the ball was behind me, the only thing I could do was a backheel so I did that and I succeeded."

That was the not the final goal of the match as Fabio Borini also came up with a scorcher of a goal in the 90th minute, but it was overshadowed by Mkhitrayan's magical strike. Twitter went into a frenzy after the Mkhitaryan goal.

