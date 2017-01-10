Manchester United are planning a mega double bid for Tottenham defenders, with Jose Mourinho keen to beat off competition from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Spurs have been a team transformed under Mauricio Pochettino, going from a blow-hot, blow-cold side to serious title contenders in the English Premier League. Two of the players who have impressed most under Pochettino have been the full-backs – Kyle Walker and Danny Rose.

And when you have players putting in A+ performances time and again, interest from other teams is bound to crop up. Manchester City were linked with moves for both Walker and Rose and now Manchester United have joined the "we want to sign them" queue.

So much so that United are willing to fork out £60million to sign the two fullbacks, according to The Sun. Mourinho does not have settled players in those positions at the moment and he sees Walker and Rose as the perfect players to solve that particular problem.

Antonio Valencia might be doing a solid job at right-back, but he is a winger by trade, while Mourinho is yet to be convinced by Luke Shaw at left-back. Matteo Darmian is another who hasn't impressed, with the Portuguese clearly not too keen to play either Marcos Rojo or Daley Blind in the left-back position.

Walker and Rose have excelled in the fullback positions over the past couple of seasons and Manchester United are keen to complete moves for both the England internationals.

While Spurs might need cash coming in, in order to help build the new stadium, it is difficult to see Daniel Levy, the key decision maker on all Tottenham transfers, sanctioning the sales of both players.

Manchester United or Manchester City might be able to convince Spurs to sell one – provided a bid of £30m and over comes in, according to the report – but selling both players seems unlikely.

Both Mourinho and Guardiola, though, need fresh bodies at fullback, so don't be surprised if Manchester United and Man City start a bidding war for the coveted Tottenham players in the summer transfer window. Spurs will need to stay strong and reject the bids if they have serious aspirations of remaining title contenders for the foreseeable future.