Manchester United have embarked on their preseason tour of 2017 in the United States of America. They have a challenging set of preseason matches ahead.
This is the second preseason for the Red Devils under Jose Mourinho and it will be interesting to see if their performance will have any impact on the English Premier League matches, starting exactly a month from now.
Victor Lindelof is the only newly-signed player who has joined the rest of his new teammates for the preseason tour. Romelu Lukaku doesn't feature in the team and so does Wayne Rooney--who recently joined Everton.
Full squad
List of matches
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time
|July 15
|LA Galaxy vs Manchester United
|Stubhub Centre, California
|7 pm local time
|July 17
|Real Salt Lake vs Manchester United
|Rio Tinto Stadium
|8 pm local time
|July 20
|Manchester United vs Manchester City
|NRG Stadium, Houston
|9 pm local time
|July 23
|Manchester United vs Real Madrid
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
|2 pm local time
|July 26
|Manchester United vs FC Barcelona
|FedEx Field, Washington DC
|7:30 pm local time
|July 30
|Valerenga IF vs Manchester United
|Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo
|6 pm BST
|August 2
|Manchester United vs Sampdoria
|Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
|7:45 pm BST
UEFA Super Cup
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Time
|August 8
|Real Madrid vs Manchester United
|Philip II Arena, Macedonia
|7:45 pm BST
Where to watch live
MUTV app.