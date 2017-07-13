Manchester United have embarked on their preseason tour of 2017 in the United States of America. They have a challenging set of preseason matches ahead.

This is the second preseason for the Red Devils under Jose Mourinho and it will be interesting to see if their performance will have any impact on the English Premier League matches, starting exactly a month from now.

Victor Lindelof is the only newly-signed player who has joined the rest of his new teammates for the preseason tour. Romelu Lukaku doesn't feature in the team and so does Wayne Rooney--who recently joined Everton.

Full squad

The #MUFC squad for #MUTOUR... A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

List of matches

Date Fixture Venue Time July 15 LA Galaxy vs Manchester United Stubhub Centre, California 7 pm local time July 17 Real Salt Lake vs Manchester United Rio Tinto Stadium 8 pm local time July 20 Manchester United vs Manchester City NRG Stadium, Houston 9 pm local time July 23 Manchester United vs Real Madrid Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara 2 pm local time July 26 Manchester United vs FC Barcelona FedEx Field, Washington DC 7:30 pm local time July 30 Valerenga IF vs Manchester United Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo 6 pm BST August 2 Manchester United vs Sampdoria Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland 7:45 pm BST

UEFA Super Cup

Date Fixture Venue Time August 8 Real Madrid vs Manchester United Philip II Arena, Macedonia 7:45 pm BST

Where to watch live

MUTV app.