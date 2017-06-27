Nemanja Matic – a fee of £40 million. Tiemoue Bakayoko – a fee of £35 million. One a 28-year-old midfielder who had a poor season in the English Premier League, and while he followed that up by playing a big part in Chelsea's title run, was still deemed expendable by Antonio Conte. The other, a 22-year-old midfielder, who was a part of one of the most exciting title wins in Europe in recent times and someone with the potential to forge one of the best midfield partnerships with N'Golo Kante.

Now, when you look at it like that, the decision on who should be bought/who is getting the better deal becomes a little simple doesn't it.

Yet, Manchester United are set to spend £40m on Matic to bring him from Stamford Bridge, according to The Guardian, with Jose Mourinho keen to be reunited with the midfielder he bought from Benfica while at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are laughing all the way to the bank by making a £5m profit, with the Premier League champions only having to spend £35m for the extremely talented French midfielder in Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Now, we all know money isn't an issue for Manchester United. They have tonnes and tonnes of it, and tonnes and tonnes of it to spend on players, but that doesn't mean you just shell out whatever money a club demands.

Yes, because Chelsea is a direct rival, the price will go up, but that should have been offset by the fact that Matic was clearly made available for transfer at the end of the season, with Conte more keen to keep Cesc Fabregas and add Bakayoko.

Mourinho might not rate Bakayoko, which is fair enough, but there are far better midfielders out there at the moment that you can shell out lesser than £40m on than Matic.

As decent a player as Matic is, the last two seasons have shown how limited a player he can be, and while Mourinho might like that fact – it helps him in knowing that Matic will act as the screen to his defence – you get the feeling United are overpaying here.

Chelsea have shown over the past few years, they are the masters at getting good prices for their players – Oscar for nearly £60m boggles the mind – and they continue doing good business.

Being able to get £40m for a player that was expendable and then buying his much sought after replacement for £35m shows how smart Chelsea are in the transfer market.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are slowly but surely becoming one of those clubs who just say: name your price and we'll pay it. And while they can afford to do that, it does make you wonder if there is a plan to it all.

Who knows, maybe Matic will be the lynchpin in the Manchester United midfield that frees up the likes of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera to express themselves as Mourinho's men go on to have a great season in the Premier League and Champions League. If that is the case, humble pie will definitely be eaten.

However, as it sits, it does look like Chelsea are getting a really good deal, while United are being made to look a little naïve, and that is being kind.

So, who is better?