There is no doubt that Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea has been one of their standout performers this season. During the start of the season, it was his performance between the goal posts that helped Manchester United on countless occasions. He has continued that form in the season and now United boss Jose Mourinho is eager to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

When David De Gea signed a new contract with Manchester United in 2015, the deal included a clause where United could extend his stay by a further 12 months. Now, Mourinho is ready to trigger that clause.

"The club are looking to exercise their option to extend David's deal this summer. He will be given a pay increase. He has consistently been one of the best goalkeepers in the world for a number of years now. There shouldn't be any problems, but clubs have been sniffing around him for a number of years now," The Sun quoted a Manchester United official as saying.

David De Gea has been one of Manchester United's most consistent players in recent years winning the club's Player of the Year award for the last three years. It has also been reported that his new contract will see the goalkeeper get a bumper pay raise.

He currently earns around £180,000-a-week and his new contract will see him earn more than £200,000 a week, which will also make him one of the highest paid players in the Premier League.

Along with David De Gea, Manchester United are also set to offer Jesse Lingard a new contract soon after extending their Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini's contract by a year.