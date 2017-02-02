As is quite often the case after a disappointing result, Jose Mourinho tried his best to take the focus away from another toothless Manchester United performance by, this time, rounding on the officials and the perceived unfair treatment meted out to him when compared to some of the others in the English Premier League, chief of them Jurgen Klopp.

Needing a win to give his side a fillip for a top four place, Manchester United fired blanks against Hull, leaving Mourinho's team four points adrift of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Mourinho seemed to get more and more animated as the match wore on, with the manager complaining about certain decisions that went against his team. In the end, the referees had to ask him to take his seat, something the Portuguese was clearly unhappy about.

The Manchester United boss pointed out the Liverpool manager Klopp could get away with his over-the-top antics in Tuesday's draw against Chelsea, when the fourth official Neil Swarbrick seemed to say he "appreciates" the German's "passion", while also hinting at the fact that Arsene Wenger got away lightly with a four-match touchline ban, when Mourinho has, in the past, been banished from entering the stadium.

"Yesterday one fourth official told to a manager [Klopp]: 'I enjoy very much your passion, so do what you want to do.'

"Today I was told sit down or I have to send you to the stands, so everything is different for me, so don't ask me questions that put me in a difficult situation, so to end the story.

"Don't ask me questions that I cannot answer. You know clearly that I am different. I am different. The rules for me are different. I am different in everything, I watch my team play in a hotel, I was forbidden to go to the stadium, my assistant [Rui Faria, while they were at Chelsea] had a six-match stadium ban and he didn't touch anyone.

"You [the media] simply have to just tell the truth and, if you go game after game with Manchester United and you see what happened here with Manchester City, what happened here with Burnley, what happened here with West Ham, what happened at Stoke, what happened almost everywhere, you do your job and you do a public service, I think."

Mourinho did himself no favours with the media soon after, though, when he walked away from an interview with BBC, after the interviewer asked him why he was so upset with Mike Jones' refereeing.

"If you don't know football, you shouldn't be with a microphone in your hand," he said in reply to the question before storming off.