Manchester United: Jose Mourinho laments fixture congestion ahead of Europa League tie

  • February 16, 2017 20:53 IST
    By Reuters
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that fixture congestion could lead to trouble by the end of the season. The club remain in the Europa League, FA Cup and are in the final of the League Cup, alongside the Premier League, and if they progress in all competitions they could still play 27 more games this season. The Red Devils face St Etienne in the Europa League this evening (16 February) at Old Trafford.
