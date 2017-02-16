- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
Manchester United: Jose Mourinho laments fixture congestion ahead of Europa League tie
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that fixture congestion could lead to trouble by the end of the season. The club remain in the Europa League, FA Cup and are in the final of the League Cup, alongside the Premier League, and if they progress in all competitions they could still play 27 more games this season. The Red Devils face St Etienne in the Europa League this evening (16 February) at Old Trafford.
