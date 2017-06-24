Manchester United are known for making statement signings every summer. This time, however, unlike a big player like Paul Pogba or Robin van Persie, the Red Devils have made a major signing on a different front.

Of course, Victor Lindelof remains a key signing, but nothing like this!

The Premier League giants have acquired the services of one of the best scouts in football today, Javier Ribalta. The Spaniard has served as the chief head scout for Juventus for the last few years.

He has been an integral figure behind Juventus signing players like Paul Pogba, Dani Alves, Fernando Llorente, Sami Khedira and even Alvaro Morata, back in those years.

Morata, as we all are aware of, is highly tipped to be joining Manchester United in the coming weeks and the acquisition of Ribalta is another statement of the club's hot pursuit of the Real Madrid forward.

Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout are the other two key figures of the Manchester United scouting department.

Ribalta started out working as a scout for Novara and Torino before joining Juventus in 2012. He made his mark instantly. Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, who was at Juventus during that period, used the best of inputs from Ribalta to create a formidable team that helped the club in bagging successive Serie A titles.