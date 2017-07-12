With the spending already well over £100 million, Manchester United have no plans of stopping in the summer transfer window, with the English Premier League looking to complete a £105 million double swoop by the end of this week.

United have spent £31 million on centre-back Victor Lindelof and £75 million, which could rise all the way up to £90 million, on Romelu Lukaku so far.

Jose Mourinho had targeted four big-money signings this summer, and with the manager keen on completing those as quickly as possible, the executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has not travelled with the squad to Los Angeles, in a bid to complete the deals.

So, as Manchester United prepare to play their pre-season games in the United States, Woodward is trying to seal transfers of Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan and Eric Dier from Tottenham.

The Perisic move is a lot closer, with Manchester United, according to various newspapers in England, making a £45 million bid for the Croatian winger.

Inter Milan are holding out for nearly £50 million, according to The Guardian, but United are confident the transfer can be completed at that £45 million mark.

Perisic is reportedly keen on switching clubs and already has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

The Perisic signing means Mourinho is clearly not convinced with his wide options, with Anthony Martial having a season to forget last time around, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard blew hot and cold.

Perisic could be joined at Manchester United by Dier, although, that is a much more complicated signing.

Spurs might be under pressure to balance the books in order to fund a new stadium – Tottenham will play at Wembley next season as White Hart Lane is converted into a spanking new ground – but Mauricio Pochettino is adamant over Dier staying at the club.

Dier, who was brilliant for Spurs in the 20115-16 season in a defensive midfield position, was largely used as a centre-back last campaign, with Pochettino preferring Victor Wanyama in the holding role.

The England international, though, is keen to make his career in midfield, and Mourinho has reportedly promised Dier he will be played in his preferred position, if he makes a move to Manchester United.

That has swayed Dier's decision, but while the former Sporting Lisbon man, a boyhood United fan, might be open to a move to Manchester, getting Spurs to sell won't be that easy.

Dier only signed a new contract last September, which keeps him at the club until 2021. That means Tottenham have all the bargaining power, and when that is the case the club chairman Daniel Levy can be a difficult man to deal with.

United, though, are hopeful a bid of around £50-£60 million will sway Spurs to selling the 23-year-old, with the fact that the player himself wants the move to happen working in Woodward's favour.

Why United want Perisic