The long transfer saga involving Antoine Griezmann's future looks set to come to an end with reports saying that the Frenchman is close to completing a move to Manchester United. Jose Mourinho has reportedly made Griezmann his No.1 target as he looks to make Manchester United title contenders again and looks for a long-term replacement for Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Also read: Wayne Rooney to leave Manchester United: Everton close to agreeing free transfer for England star

Griezmann has been linked with a move to Manchester United throughout this season and while reports said that he wanted to stay at Atletico Madrid, sources close to the Frenchman believe that a deal to Manchester United is on the verge of completion.

With Rooney most likely set to leave Manchester United and Ibrahimovic's future still unclear, United need a new forward to spearhead their attacking line and given Griezmann's goal scoring form, he would be perfect to take over. Mourinho was rumoured to be interested in a move for one of his former employees in Romelu Lukaku but is yet to show firm interest in him.

Reports say that Griezmann would cost around £86 million and that Manchester United officials will back Mourinho in the summer transfer window in order to ensure that they are strong enough to challenge for the title next season. The Atletico Madrid forward has been really consistent in front of the goal for the Spanish giants having scored more than 20 goals for three years in a row.

Manchester United have been really dependent on Ibrahimovic for goals this season and even if the striker does extend his stay at Old Trafford, there is no guarantee he will continue this form next season.

Reports say that Atletico Madrid have also accepted defeat in their bid to keep their star striker with Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette lined up as his potential replacement. Diego Simeone also admitted recently that it would be hard to keep Griezmann.

"Yes, because there is a termination clause. There is no security. From now on I do not know what can happen. He would never let me tell him to stay. I did not do it with [Diego] Costa or [Radamel] Falcao. To the players who have given me life I accompany them in the decisions that they make. But it is clear that for as long as he stays, the team and the club will continue to grow," Marco quoted the Atletico Madrid manager as saying.