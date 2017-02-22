Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney's future at the club has been in doubt for the most part of this season, as the former England captain has found first-team action hard to come by under Jose Mourinho. The recent reports suggest that Manchester United's all-time top scorer could be on his way to the Chinese Super League by the end of this month.

Also read: Champions League results

Wayne Rooney, whose contract with Manchester United runs till 2019, was initially rumoured to be set to leave the Red Devils during the January transfer window, but he insisted that he will only leave the club once his contract comes to an end.

But with Rooney falling further down the pecking order at United, he could be set to leave the club earlier than expected and with the Chinese Super League's transfer window set to close on the February 28, he could be on his way out.

In a recent interview, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho failed to deny or agree with the fact that Rooney could still be a United player by the end of the month.

"You have to ask him. Of course I can't guarantee [he will be here]. I can't guarantee that I'm here next week, how can I guarantee that a player is here next season?" BBC quoted him as saying.

Rooney has not started a game for United since their FA win over Wigan Athletic on January 29 and has not been in action for the club since the 0-0 draw with Hull on February 1 and Manchester United officials will be desperate to get his £300,000-a-week wage off their books as soon as possible.

Wayne Rooney is 31 years old right now and he will want to play as much football as possible at the moment as he nears the end of his career. It has been reported that an unnamed Chinese club has offered him a three-year deal, which could see him earn £140 million.

Other than the Chinese Super League showing an interest in him, Clubs from the Major League Soccer and his former club Everton are also keen to sign him, but his wages might prove to be too much for them.