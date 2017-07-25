It is no longer a secret; Manchester United is keen to land Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic before the transfer window is shut next month. But, Perisic's club is playing hardball over the transfer, and it does not come as a surprise as the winger has been a prized asset for Inter Milan.

A couple of weeks ago, it was understood that a deal was agreed between the two clubs for Perisic to become a Manchester United player, but that did not turn out to be true.

Money seems to have been a major stumbling block as the Red Devils value the player at £40 million, and Inter wants somewhere around £49 million. With United manager Jose Mourinho not keen on overspending, the deal has been stagnant.

Both the teams have not come to an agreement which might have led Inter to think of some other arrangement. Corriere dello Sport claims Inter is looking at a deal for Perisic, which would see Anthony Martial join the Italian side. The Serie A club initially wanted the forward on loan, with the option of buying him next season.

This condition, which has been laid by Inter Milan, could be an interesting option for United to mull over.

Considering United having some wonderful strikers in the squad including Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and their big-money signing Lukaku, the gaffer can give some thought as the Frenchman was below par last season.

Though United might not have Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their squad, Jose Mourinho could listen to Inter's demands as the Croatian can play an integral role as a winger and his crosses could be ideal for Lukaku.

Under Louis van Gaal, the Frenchman might have been a key player, but Martial only started 18 times for United last season with Mourinho at the helm. It is quite evident that Martial is not always the first choice for Mourinho.

However, the final call could depend on the money, which Inter would ask after including Martial in the deal. If it is still over the odds, United will be happy to keep Martial and put an end to Perisic deal.