Jose Mourinho's Manchester United continue to be linked with a number of top players across Europe with Croatian international and Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic the latest to be named. Mourinho had travelled to Croatia recently and while he denied that it was about any transfer deals, rumours suggest that he was there to talk Predrag Mijatovic for a possible deal for Brozovic and Ivan Perisic.

Inter Milan are determined to keep a hold on Perisic and are prepared to offer him a huge new deal in order to persuade him to stay in Italy. However, Inter Milan are not as determined to hold on to Brozovic and reports from Italy suggest that the Italian club will be willing to let him go if his release clause is met in order to meet UEFA Financial Fair Play targets.

Brozovic was reportedly valued at around £26 million but since being linked with Manchester United, Inter Milan have re-evaluated their figures and claim he is now worth £43 million. The Croatian has a contract with Inter Milan until 2021 and they would be looking for a huge pay day if they were to sell him in the summer.

Brozovic has been a key figure for Inter Milan this season as they sit in fifth place in the Serie A table with five goals and four assists to his name from 22 appearances.

Manchester United will need a new central midfielder in the summer after Bastian Schweinsteiger left for the MLS. And with Michael Carrick not yet offered a new deal, they need to add reinforcement. Brozovic was tipped for greatness since he was playing for Dinamo Zagreb but he has not yet shown what he is really capable of since moving to Inter Milan.

Despite that, he is still considered one of the most promising prospects in world football and Manchester United are rumoured to be ready to trigger his £43 million release clause. Brozovic's agent also confirmed this week that he was in talks with an unnamed Premier League club and a move to Manchester United would certainly help him reach his true potential.