Manchester United and head of youth development Nicky Butt are well on their way to revamping the club's youth system, and the signing of Welsh wonderkid Levent Gundogan seems to be a statement of intent. Here are 5 things you need to know about the young star.

1. Levent Gundogan, 14, is a striker for the Connah's Quay Nomads forward, and it was his four goals playing for a North Wales development squad in a friendly at Carrington, the caught the eye of Manchester United scouts.

2. The under-14s star completed a six-week trtial with United and has now been taken on permanently after impressing the club.

Huge well done to under 14 levent gundogan who tonight played for @FAWales north squad scoring 4 goals in sides 4-4 draw vs @ManUtd. pic.twitter.com/a683cKPG1J — gap Connah's Quay (@the_nomads) December 1, 2016

3. Manchester United, who are currently revamping their youth set-up, have a number of pivotal members, with the likes of Tahith Chong, Nishan Burkart, Joshua Bohui Angel Gomes, and Indy Boonen who have come through the academy.

4. A statement on the Nomads Academy website said: "Levent joined the Nomads Academy just over two years ago and has been an ever present in the side and set up. A very gifted player who is comfortable up front or in attacking midfield." Levent becomes the 29th Academy Player to be signed by a professional club in the last seven years. A statistic which, according to the club, is unbeaten at present by any other academy in Wales.

5. Gundogan is following in the footsteps of under-nine's prodigy Daniel Mayers in making the move from North Wales to Manchester.