The wait has finally ended for Manchester United fans as the club released the home kit for the 2017-18 football season on Monday, July 3. The new home kit is exclusively available for purchase from the Adidas stores and the official Man United website.

The new kit will be donned by the Red Devils for the first time later this month during their pre-season tour of the United States.

Our new 2017/18 home kit by @adidasfootball - take a look behind the scenes with our players.#MUFC #HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/a3C8eSjC0h — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2017

"A minimalist, sophisticated design which pays homage to some of the classic kits from the past...," the Manchester United website describes the latest offering from Adidas.

"....At the same time as being at the forefront of technical sportswear design with technical, breathable fabrics and mesh engineering.

"The kit features an all-new button-up collar offering an elegant and contemporary design, the adidas three stripes in white on the shoulders and red, white and black sleeves to represent the colours of the flags seen on matchdays at Old Trafford."

While everything looks pretty much okay, the price of the jersey is what's popping eyeballs.

Yes, approximately, £90 is what Adidas is demanding for this jersey. Are you impressed?

Let us recap the features for you:

Functional lightweight fabric

Henley collar with button placket

Mesh inserts on sides; Ribbed cuffs

Engineered mesh back panel; 3-Stripes on shoulders

Heat-transfer Manchester United club crest on left chest

This product is part of the adidas sustainable product program: Products are made in more sustainable ways to make the world a better place; Every fibre counts: Recycled polyester saves resources and decreases emissions

Fitted fit

100% recycled polyester piqué

So, yet again, we ask, are you impressed enough? Will you buy the jersey?

Give your comments below.