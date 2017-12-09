The mouthwatering Manchester derby takes place this weekend in the Premier League. Gameweek 16 on December 10 is exciting in more ways than one as besides the exciting clash between Manchester United and Manchester City, the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton is also scheduled.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have a lot of star players at the midst this season, they are in pole position of the title race and apart from the players, the respective coaches Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will be battling out a war of tactics from the sidelines and the dressing rooms.

"I know that a derby is something special for the people," mentioned Man Utd coach Mourinho in the pre-match presser. "For us, in the end, it is three points but, honestly, I think that for the people born in the city and feeling the colours in that good positive rivalry, it is a special match.

"Taken in the right way, it is a beautiful thing, so I hope that on Sunday before the game you have a city full of colour, red and blue, and after the game the same, and, during the game, that's a football match where everybody wants to win."

Team news

Man Utd: Phil Jones, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Nemanja Matic are returning following their respective recovery from injuries.

Defender Eric Bailly and midfield general Michael Carrick and confirmed not to play any part in the match, thanks to their injuries.

Also, there is doubt over the participation of Marouane Fellaini, who has a niggling knee problem.

Man City: Attacking star David Silva has shrugged off his injury and is available for the key match at Old Trafford on Sunday. Defenders Kyle Walker and Nicolas Otamendi are also available.

John Stones and Benjamin Mendy are however ruled out of the match.

Also, veteran defender Vincent Kompany is doubtful for the game while Fabian Delph is ill.