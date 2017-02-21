One wily old striker flanked by talented, youthful exuberance – that is the threat that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City need to be thwart if they are to leave the Etihad Stadium with a comfortable lead in the first leg of this Champions League last 16 match against Monaco.

The French side are one of the form teams of Europe, and having scored goals, goals and more goals already this season, they are a threat to any side. Something Guardiola is well aware of.

In order to stop Monaco from adding to their ever-bulging goal tally for the season, Guardiola will need to get his defence in order and hope his midfield can control the tempo of the game.

Helping Manchester City out in defence for this first leg, though, will not be Vincent Kompany, with the centre-back ruled out of the Champions League clash against Monaco with a leg injury, which also kept him out of the weekend's goalless draw against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.

"He is not ready for (the Monaco match)," Guardiola said. "It will not be longer, hopefully. For the Huddersfield game (an FA Cup replay next week) he will be ready, but not (against Monaco)."

Also out is Gabriel Jesus, who is unlikely to feature this season after fracturing his metatarsal. Gael Clichy, the left-back, is a doubt with a back problem.

"Clichy had a problem in the back, it is much better," Guardiola added. "I don't know if he will be ready."

Monaco do not have too many injury problems, with Leonardo Jardim, who is being looked at as a potential successor to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, ready to trip up another English club in the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 leaders will be without Gabriel Boschilia, who has a knee injury, and Jemerson, who is suspended. Apart from that, though, Monaco have everyone available.

"Everybody is available and ready to play," Jardim said.

Expected playing XI:

Manchester City: Caballero; Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Kolarov; Fernandinho; De Bruyne, David Silva; Sane, Aguero, Sterling.

Monaco: Subasic; Sidibe, Glik, Raggi, Mendy; Silva, Fabinho, Bakayoko, Lemar; Germain, Falcao.