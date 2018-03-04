League leaders Manchester City take on defending champions Chelsea in a Premier League 2017/18 match at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 4.

Pep Guardiola's City are heading into the fixture on the back of a 3-0 demolition of Arsenal in their league outing as recently as on Friday, March 2. Goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane in the first half crushed Arsene Wenger's side, who also suffered a similar fate in last Sunday's League Cup final against the Citizens.

City have been a cut above the chasing pack in the ongoing league season and are just five wins to clinch the title. The hosts will be high on confidence when they take on the fifth-placed Blues, whom they outclassed 1-0 during their early-season trip to Stamford Bridge. Notably, the two teams are separated by 22 points.

City are 'unstopabble': Conte

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be hoping for a better result than the one during their last week's trip to Manchester. City's cross-town rivals United handed Antonio Conte's men a 2-1 defeat on February 25 at the Old Trafford.

Another defeat will put Chelsea five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and would further dampen their chances of finishing inside the top four. On the other hand, a win against Guardiola's unit will give Conte the much-needed boost to tackle criticism coming his way.

Chelsea were able to win only one of their four matches in February -- a string of poor results that saw them drop to the fifth spot in the league standings. Conte though would be hoping for a change in fortunes but the Italian tactician himself has conceded City are looking "unstoppable" at the moment.

"In this moment they seem unstoppable. We must have great admiration. Sometimes it's very difficult to find a weakness in this team," Conte said in the lead-up to the much-anticipated clash in Manchester.

"Manchester City has the possibility to spend a lot of money. When you link this situation, good manager, much money to spend in the transfer market, the same ambition, this is the final result."

When is the match and how to watch it live

The Premier League 2017/18 tie between Manchester City and Chelsea will start at 9:30am IST, 4pm GMT.

Live streaming and TV coverage