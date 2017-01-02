Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will want to move on from the Liverpool defeat by putting Burnley to the sword and getting back to winning ways. City saw their title hopes take a big beating when they failed to ignite going forward against the Reds on New Year's Eve.

In a game that they really needed to win, City failed to show up, with Liverpool's impressive overall defence proving to be too tall a hurdle for Guardiola's attackers to pass. The defeat to Liverpool left Manchester City ten points behind leaders Chelsea, so it is as clear as day that only three points will do when they host Burnley at the Etihad.

It will be three points that will not come easily, however, since Burnley are on an impressive two-match winning run, a run that has seen them climb to 11th in the table. Sean Dyche's teams are always difficult to break down to City will need to play considerably better than they did against Liverpool to take all three points on Monday.

"I'm not too concerned since we are not starting badly and conceding goal," Guardiola said. "We have been starting really well, creating opportunities, are aggressive and winning the second ball so I don't see any major issues – but obviously, if we concede an early goal it makes it that much more complicated.

"We are not thinking too far ahead – our focus now is Burnley and then we go to the London Stadium to face West Ham in the FA Cup – we're not thinking beyond these games. Sometimes things can take a little bit longer to work the way you want them to but I'm so optimistic about everything and we are going to try."

Burnley will also try to get at least a point from this match. Dyche will be delighted with his team's form, but the manager will also know things can go awry pretty easily. The plan will be to keep it tight at the back and try and make full use of any chances that might present itself at the other end. Being ruthless in front of goal, like Andre Gray was against Sunderland, will be key if Burnley, who have picked up just one point away from home this season, are to stand any chance of winning this game.

"Everyone has documented our away form, although more our away results, because the last two or three away I think we've delivered a decent performance," Dyche said. "It is a massive challenge of course, going to clubs like Manchester City.

"But in those last two or three games I've been pretty pleased with the performance and I think it's shown good signs of building an away-style performance that can work. Can we do it at Man City? We'll see. It's a tough challenge, obviously."

Team news: Manchester City will be without Vincent Kompany, Ilkay Gundogan, and Fabian Delph, Leroy Sane is a doubt while Gabriel Jesus will join up with his new team later this week. Burnley have no injury or suspension issues going into this game at the Etihad.

Where to Watch Live

Manchester City vs Burnley is set to begin at 8.30pm IST (3pm GMT, 10am ET). Live Streaming and TV guide for the match is below.

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV and online: No live coverage. Radio: BBC Manchester.

USA: TV: NBCSN, CNBC. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Canada: TV: Sportsnet. Live Streaming: Watch Sportsnet World.

Australia: TV: Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Online.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.